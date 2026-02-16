We are saddened to announce the passing of Barry Riddick, age 79, on Monday, February 9th, 2026. Beloved husband of Sylvia Riddick for 57 years. Loving Dad of Rob Riddick and Amy Tibben (Mark). He was the son of the late Robert and Helen Riddick. Treasured grandfather of Hunter and Ivy. Cherished brother of Anne (Bill), Shirley (Rich), and Bob (Jan). Dear uncle of Chris, Dan, and Kim, Ken (late), Mark, Lynn, Ed, Steven, Aaron, Stephen. Fondly remembered by many work colleagues and friends. Barry was born and raised as a true prairie boy in the small town of Cardale, Manitoba, before moving to Ontario for work as an Electrical Technologist. He spent his early career working in automation at General Electric, Alfa Laval, and Libbey-Owens-Ford. In the 1990s, he focused his career on the dairy processing industry, leading him to Winchester, where he was dedicated to transforming traditional manual processes into efficient automated systems. Colleagues described him as a master of industrial logic and as a brilliant, dedicated, and visionary automation specialist. He was instrumental in deploying special technologies, robotics, PLC systems, and state-of-the-art instruments at Ault’s Foods, later Parmalat and Lactalis. Barry spent 30 years committed to his work at the Winchester plant, where he is remembered as a mentor who possessed a rare blend of high intelligence and tireless work ethic. Beyond his dedication to work, he was a doting husband, father, and papa who loved nature, science, and a good laugh. He was an avid gardener, photographer, stargazer, and outdoor enthusiast. He loved to travel, cook, and spend time with his family.

The family will host a Celebration of his life at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home 10 Beach Ave Iroquois, on Sunday, February 22 from 12 noon until time of the service at the Funeral Home at 2pm. Donations in memory of Barry may be made to Beth Donovan Hospice or The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. Special thanks to friends, family, and all of the staff at Southbridge for their care, love, and support. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.