Obituary – Irene Margaret Steer

Irene Margaret Steer (Buchanan) passed away peacefully at Dundas Manor in Winchester on Saturday, February 7, 2026. She had just celebrated her 103rd birthday. Irene was born on February 3, 1923 in Huntsville, Ontario to George Frederick Buchanan and Mary Patterson Buchanan (nee White). She was Mom to Peggy Leroy (Rick) and Patti Lemaire (Mike). She was Gramma to Steven Lunn (Lisa), Warren Leroy (Mally), Kristen Lemaire, Anthony Lemaire (Liz), and Stacey Froats (Clayton). She was also Great Grammy to her namesake, Irene Harrow McGregor and her little sister, Clara Dawn Leroy; to Mason Paradis, Robert Paradis, Otis Paradis; Claira Lemaire, William Lemaire, Michael Lemaire; and Xavier Froats. Irene was the second eldest of 8 children. She was predeceased by her brothers, Don and Sam, by her sisters, Kay, Ina, Hilda and Jackie, by her husband, Murray John Steer, by her son, Gary Lunn and daughter-in-law, Anne; and by her granddaughter, Adrienne Leroy.

Her young life was filled with challenges and her remarkable journey embodied strength, resilience and love. She transformed adversity into stories, hardship into lessons, and an ordinary life into an extraordinary legacy. Her unwavering love and dedication were passed on to her entire family and her strength an inspiration. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her family wishes to express gratitude and thanks for the care and friendship she received by the staff and residents at Dundas Manor and the Hartford Retirement Home. A private family celebration will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Winchester District Memorial Hospital or the new Dundas Manor would be appreciated. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.