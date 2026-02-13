Morrisburg Jr. Lions advance to playoffs

MORRISBURG – Friday the 13th is the Morrisburg Jr. Lions’ lucky day now, as the team defeated the North Dundas Rockets 6-2 to advance to the opening round of the playoffs.

The one-game play-in between eighth place Morrisburg and ninth place North Dundas was required due to the new playoff format following the National Capital Junior Hockey League contracting from 10 to nine teams this season.

Morrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the first period and added four more goals in the second. North Dundas managed two goals in the second period. Both teams were scoreless in the third period.

There is no rest for the Lions following tonight’s win. The team will travel to Vankleek Hill tomorrow (February 14) to take on the Cougars in the opening game of the playoffs. Vankleek Hill was the top team in the league this season with a record of 31 wins and one overtime loss. They set a new league record with 63 points in 32 games.

Morrisburg will host game two of the playoffs on Sunday (February 15) at the Morrisburg Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.