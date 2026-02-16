Obituary – Philip Grady

January 6, 1952 - February 4, 2026

February 16, 2026 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Philip Grady of Iroquois, Ontario, age 74.  He joins his late parents James and Rose Grady (nee Petticrew).  He leaves behind his children Tammy Fitzgerald, Tara Hicks and Kirk Grady.  Dear brother of James Grady (Sandra d. 2021), Daniel Grady (Caroline), Ann Grady (Jim Charby), David Brummell (Karen). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

