Empty Bowls brimming with support – $5,400 raised

February 12, 2026 R. Comfort – Leader staff News
Empty Bowls topped up for popular fundraiser to help fill foodbank shelves – Sisters Roseanne and Dianne were among the 93 people who knew the best way to warm up on a cold day was to enjoy beautiful soup, from a beautiful bowl in support of the local food bank, Community Food Share. Saturday’s Empty Bowls fundraising event saw families and friends gather to break bread at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg. Area potters created the bowls in the photo, and those who donated $45 to CFS had the opportunity to choose a bowl that they would take home with them. The soups served up in those bowls along with accompanying bread and treats were crafted and donated by area businesses including The McIntosh Country Inn, Iron Forge, and Simply Baked Catering. Hucklehounds Home Goodies, Bitty Birds Bakery and Foodland also contributed. “Without them, this would not be possible,” said organizers. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

WILLIAMSBURG – Eight years of Empty Bowls, and the popular event is still going strong.

Saturday afternoon almost 100 people were at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg to enjoy the warm soup on an especially cold day.

The popular annual event raised just over $5,400 for Community Food Share.

The success of the event is due in large part, not only to those who attend but also to the area businesses and potters who prepare and donate goods to the event.

Bowls donated to the event which raises awareness and funds to help end hunger were created by: Heidi Blokland, Debbie Gilmer, Monique O’Brien, Aletha Aiken-Sherrer, Vanda Stanley, Diane Sullivan and Valerie Daoust.

The lunch of soup, bread and refreshments was all donated by local caterers and bakeries.

Soup was donated by Iron Forge in Winchester, the McIntosh Country Inn in Morrisburg and Simply baked catering in Winchester.   Bread was provided by Bitty Birds Gluten-Free Bakery in Iroquois, and Simply Baked Catering in Winchester.  Sweet Treats were donated by Bitty Birds Bakery and Winchester Foodland.

A silent auction was held in conjunction with the luncheon with all proceeds going directly to the operation of Community Food Share’s two area food banks.

“We are delighted with the response from our supporters,” said Community Food Share operations director, Erin Huestis. “We truly appreciate the kindness of the individuals and businesses that supported this event, including the merchants who helped to sell our tickets.”

Coming up shortly for Community Food Share is ticket sales for the annual Spring Cash Calendar that will see a cash draw taking place every day during the month of May.  Watch for tickets at a retailer in your community.

