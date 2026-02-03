Obituary – Rene Tremblay

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 29, 2026, Rene Tremblay of Morrisburg, age 74. Loving husband of Chantal Tremblay. Dear father of Dan Kay (Yllka Leku) of Victoria. Dear brother of Randy Tremblay (Carol), Chris Tremblay (Carole), Gail Marsolais (late Bernie), Debbie Cleary (Michael) and Barbara Matthews (Meredith). Dear brother-in-law of Debra Tremblay. He is survived by his grandchildren Charlotte and James. He was predeceased by his parents Rudolph and Grace Tremblay (nee St. Louis), his son Jeremy Tremblay, his brother Lionel Tremblay and his second wife Shannon Piteau. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Rene’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, March 21st from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.