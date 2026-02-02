Obituary – Eva Mae Bujold

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of “Eve” “Mom” “Nana” “Grandma” “Auntie” on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the age of 75. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, best friend, and love of her life Albert “Butch” Bujold. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love and on her own terms.

She leaves behind an incredible legacy of beauty, willpower, strength, unbelievable generosity, and unconditional love that lives on in three generations of her family. Her loving sons James (Denise), Johnathan (Bridget), her loving daughter Krista (Derek); her beautiful grand-children Marie-Lynn (Steve), John (Brooke), Jessica, Evan, Ethan (Erika), Jordan (Taylor); her beautiful great-grand-children Jayden, Vincent, Samuel, Alice, Riley, Bennett, Jackson, and Max.

Eve is tremendously loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her including many siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family, and wonderful life-long friends from coast to coast.

We wish to express our deepest love, gratitude, and respect for the outstanding friendship, above and beyond care and genuine love provided by each and every member of staff and residents at Garden Villa Retirement Residence and Bayshore nursing and home-care services.

A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring when she will be reunited with her soul mate Butch.

In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.