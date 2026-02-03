Antoine “Tony” Renaud

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing at the Cornwall Community Hospital of our father Tony Renaud of Long Sault, formerly of Morrisburg, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Germaine Renaud (nee Larocque). Loving father of Joanne Baron (André) of Cornwall, Rachel Green of Smiths Falls and Mimi Cavanagh (Jim) of Morrisburg. Tony will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Valerie, Mathieu, Dominique, Sarah, Stephanie, Daniel, Vincent and 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Renaud, his parents Leo and Albertine Renaud (nee Cardinal), his sister Anita Guertin and his brother Aurele Renaud. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, February 6th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 7th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Lodge. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.