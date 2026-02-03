Obituary – Stanley Johnston Berry

Peacefully at the Kingston Health Science Centre surrounded by his loving family at the age of 101. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce Steinburg. Loving father of Marilou (Bill Hayes), Susan Lucas, Patricia Quade, and Pamela (Brian Inglis). Dear brother of Marjorie MacDonald. He is predeceased by his parents David and Eva Berry (nee Currie) and by his three brothers David, George, and Rae. Sadly, missed by his 8 grandchildren.

Born in South Mountain, Ontario to David Leroy Berry and Eva Currie Berry where he grew up on the Berry Farm just outside of town. He went to Queen’s University and graduated in 1946 and became a history teacher in Toronto. In March of 1969 he became the director of Education at the Carleton Board of Education in Ottawa, with a three-year term in Lahr, Germany as Director of Canada’s D.N.D. Schools in Europe. He retired in 1985 and spent many years travelling the world.

At Stanley’s request there will be no funeral services at this time. Donations to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.