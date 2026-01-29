Peterborough Petes sign Radley

PETERBOROUGH – Iroquois-native Ben Radley has been signed by the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League.

The left-handed defenceman was selected by the Brantford Bulldogs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection draft and has also played for the Sudbury Wolves.

Radley began the 2025-26 season playing for the Stouffville Spirit in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, earning 11 points in 20 games.

“Ben is a left-handed defenceman who has experience playing in the OHL,” said Petes’ General Manager Michael Oke. “This move gives us some added depth on the blueline and the opportunity to use him as required. He’ll be a player that will be able to compete for a full-time spot next season.”

Radley made his debut for the Petes January 22, a 4-1 loss to the Saginaw Spirit. Peterborough sits in third place in the OHL’s East Division, 18 points behind the Ottawa 67s.

Previously, Radley played for the Pete’s U16 program, winning an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship. He formerly played for the Rideau-St. Lawrence Kings, and South Dundas Lions minor hockey programs.