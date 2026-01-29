Losses add up as season winds down

MORRISBURG – With three games to go in the regular season and last place all but certain, the Morrisburg Lions dropped two more games in the regular season last weekend.

The Lions travelled to Vankleek Hill to take on the league-leading Cougars Saturday night (January 24) where the team was shutout 7-0. Morrisburg trailed 1-0 after the first period, and gave up five goals in the second period, and one more in the third period in the loss.

Undeterred, the Lions returned home for a rare Sunday afternoon game (January 25), hosting the South Grenville Rangers. The teams traded shots throughout the first period. A late in the period power-play goal by Jordan Elliott (from Hudson Fetterly and Robbie Wilgosh) put the Lions in the lead.

It did not take long in the second period for the Rangers to strike back, 23 seconds to be precise. Konstantine Vriniotis (from Rhett Cleverdon) scored to tie the game at 1-1.

The teams remained tied until early in the third period. A pair of goals from Evan Deir put the Rangers in the lead, and an empty-netter from Vriniotis sealed the deal as the Rangers defeated the Lions 4-1.

The Lions will host the North Dundas Rockets January 31 in the team’s final regular season match. The puck will drop for that match at the Morrisburg Arena at 7:15 p.m.

There will be another week of regular season play to wait to then determine if the Lions will advance to the eighth playoff spot. A special one-off winner-take-all game between the Lions and Rockets will be played at a date yet to be determined. The winner of that match will play in the first round of the playoffs against Vankleek Hill.