This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 28, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Riverside Heights residents could wade into water expansion plans;
- Park rules enacted;
- Groups honour retiring “Krusty”;
- Courting a key stakeholder with a view to growing South Dundas;
- Replacement recommendations – Taylor, South Branch, and Nash Creek Bridges;
- Council carves out 2026 grants and donations allocations;
- Editorial – Postsecondary funding woes compound;
- South Stormont donates land to Habitat for Humanity;
- Losses add up as season winds down;
- Peterborough Petes sign Radley;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.