This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 28, 2026

January 28, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Riverside Heights residents could wade into water expansion plans;
  • Park rules enacted;
  • Groups honour retiring “Krusty”;
  • Courting a key stakeholder with a view to growing South Dundas;
  • Replacement recommendations –  Taylor, South Branch, and Nash Creek Bridges;
  • Council carves out 2026 grants and donations allocations;
  • Editorial – Postsecondary funding woes compound;
  • South Stormont donates land to Habitat for Humanity;
  • Losses add up as season winds down;
  • Peterborough Petes sign Radley;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.

