On Friday, January 16, 2026, five days after she celebrated her 94th birthday on Jan 11, her family bade farewell to Margaret King Cougler (Laird). Dear mother of Sandi Wallace (Cougler) and mother-in-law of Bob Wallace, Ottawa; grandmother of Joey Robertson, Ottawa; and sister of John Laird, Ottawa. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Glenn Cougler, after spending 63 years together; her son, Donnie Cougler; and her parents, Robert and Annie Laird (Findlay). She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their families on both sides.

Known as Margaret in her childhood years; Margie to her girlfriends living/ working in Ottawa in their twenties; and Marg after she married and moved to Iroquois to start a family; she was an independent, risk-loving, adventurous woman far before her time.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, her family then moved to Bristol Quebec, where the family cottage was built in 1929 on the Ottawa River. Marg was lucky to have an entire lifetime of summers spent at the cottage where she enjoyed swimming, sailing, golfing, entertaining, and, of course, the inevitable upkeep of a seasonal cottage.

When she was 18 years old, (March 1950), she obtained her Pilot’s Licence and flew a small plane solo. When she was 21 years old, she and a girlfriend hitchhiked across Canada and the States, retracing “Route 66”.

She became an avid downhill skier, and Sandi and Donnie were on the slopes at seven and five years old. She skied until she was 84 years old, enjoying many family ski vacations, and “Girls’ Getaways” at Tremblant.

Her career path was varied. She did bookkeeping; worked in the offices of Earl of March High School in Kanata; did consultative income tax preparation; and when the family moved back to Morrisburg, she joined the Post Office front staff.

Glenn and Marg loved to travel and went on many jaunts and trips with different groups of friends. Together they covered the majority of Canada and the United States. She also loved overseas travel and went on many tours with her different girlfriends, and her daughter. Her love of adventure was contagious! Her family sends her on her final journey with much love, gratitude and cherished memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations to J. W. McIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift: “Please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.