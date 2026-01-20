Obituary – Peter Gerspacher

Passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Peter Gerspacher of Oakville, age 87. Loving husband of the late Therese Gerspacher (nee McGath). He will be deeply missed by his daughter Julianne (Michael) Staebler of Iroquois, his son Brian Gerspacher of Burnaby, B.C. and his grandsons Lukas and Henry Staebler. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Mary Gerspacher (nee Albiez) and his brother Ralph Gerspacher (formerly of Ottawa). He is also survived by his nephew Richard, his niece Rosemarie, and their children.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a service at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, Oakville, on Monday, January 19th. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.