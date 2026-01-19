Obituary – Neil Gerald Kittle

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved and special husband, father and Papa on Monday, January 12. Neil was strong and courageous in his short battle with cancer. His tender and loving heart, and his fun and enthusiastic spirit will be deeply missed.

Much-loved husband of Susan (Smith), and adored Dad to Meagan (Allan) Kittle-Autry, and Dana (Jim) Luckey. Awesome and fun Papa of Rowan Meadow, Oliver, Hudson and Everett Neil. Treasured brother of Lois Linttell (Gary), and brother-in- law to Jeff Linttell, Stephen Smith, Paul (Susan) Smith and Mark (Nayo) Smith. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephew and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Jean (Short) Kittle.

Neil’s greatest enjoyments were his family, farm life, and being a part of the agricultural community in many capacities throughout North America.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will take place at the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, January 30, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Neil to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital or to the Dundas Manor Building Fund. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.