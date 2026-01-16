Obituary – Randy Richmire

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Randy Richmire of Williamsburg, age 68. Beloved husband of the late Lesa Lavallie. Loving father of Jamie Hitsman (Stéphanie) of Casselman. Dear brother of Cairlyn Chater-Brown (Ricky) of Iroquois, Brenda Fyke of Stampville and Gordon Richmire (Sandra) of Morrisburg. Dear son-in-law of Marion Markell of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Bill Markell (Marilyn) of Morrisburg, Shelley Wolfe (Garnet) of Williamsburg, Mark Markell of Williamsburg and Amy Rodney of Morrisburg. Randy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cooper, Maddie, Payton, Aubrey, Owen and Zack. He was predeceased by his parents Darcey and Margaret Richmire (nee Tyo), his sister Doreen Montroy and his brother Raymond Richmire. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, January 18 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 19th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.