Community gathers for tree burning

SOUTH DUNDAS – This year South Dundas’ waterfront committees, both the Morrisburg and Iroquois Committees held community Christmas Tree burning events.

“What a chance for neighbours and families to safely come together, be outdoors, enjoy a warm fire on a winter’s day and responsibly dispose of their Christmas Trees,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad who attended both the Morrisburg and Iroquois events over the weekend.

The mayor thanked the organizers and the fire department for supporting these activities. Broad also thanked the local Lions Clubs for serving up free hot chocolate.

About 100 people attended Iroquois event, where cookies were also provided by Foodland.

Last Saturday, the tree burning in Morrisburg, its second annual event, attracted a crowd of about 120 people.

There the Lions Club provided free hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Pictured left young onlookers enjoying their hot chocolate as they watched the pile of trees burn. (The Leader/Comfort photo) Pictured below, is the crowd gathered at the Morrisburg event. (The Leader/Blancher photo)