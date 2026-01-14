This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 14, 2025

January 14, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Two arrested after flight from police;
  • Record set, St. Lawrence Seaway closed for the season;
  • Community gathers for tree burning;
  • South Dundas Chamber of Commerce kicks of 2026 with breakfast event;
  • ATV collision in North Stormont;
  • Doctor action plan year one;
  • Editorial – Province needs to support front line;
  • Jr. C Lions continue winless 2026 run;
  • Emerging and veteran artists at Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and much more including columns, and your letters to the editor.

Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories will be published online beginning Thursday mornings.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.