Obituary – Julie Watters

Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Julie Watters (nee Durivage) of Mountain, in her 59th year. Loving wife of Steve Watters for 41 years. Loving mother of Andrew Watters (Sneh) of China and Kyle Watters (Lisa) of Oakville. Beloved daughter of Lucie Durivage (nee Lavictoire) of Williamsburg and the late Maurice “Moe” Durivage. Julie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Emma and Aiden. She was predeceased by her brother Roch Durivage. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Meikle Street, Morrisburg, on Thursday, January 15th at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association at canadahelps.org would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.