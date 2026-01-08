Two arrested after flight from police

SOUTH DUNDAS – Two people have been arrested following their initial flight from police.

Earlier this morning (January 8) at around 2 a.m., Grenville County OPP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled police at high speed. The OPP did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons.

That vehicle was spotted by Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers in Morrisburg later in the morning. Police followed the vehicle to the Iroquois area where it was stopped by a spike belt deployed by Grenville OPP, and other measures to stop the vehicle.

Police say two people were arrested without further incident and there were no injuries – however one police vehicle was damaged during the operation to stop the suspects car.

Following an investigation on the scene, police found a firearm, and imitation firearm, cannabis, other “substances” and suspected stolen property.

Joshua Lamoureux, 39, from North Grenville was charged with two counts of flight from a peace officer, and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while under suspension, using an unauthorized licence plate for a vehicle, driving with cannabis readily available, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and two separate failure to comply with a release order charges.

Joyce La France, 42, from Elizabethtown Township was charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and obstructing a peace officer.

The duo were held for a bail hearing scheduled for later today before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.

The OPP are continuing their investigation and additional charges are pending.

During the police operation, schools in Iroquois were placed under a hold-and-secure notice.