Emerging and veteran artists’ Intimate Acoustics

MORRISBURG – The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage hosted its annual Intimate Acoustics show on January 9, highlighting new and emerging artists along with some seasoned veterans of the musical stage.

This was the first time this reviewer has attended one of these annual showcase shows, and it was a treat. Normally a musical showcase highlights new and emerging talent but like so many things the SLAS does well, this was not that. Instead, the show was a vibrant mix of new artists, seasoned performers, and artists from all points in between.

Hosted at the Upper Canada Playhouse, the stage allowed the artists to be up close with the audience, and there wasn’t a bad seat in the house.

Many of the acts I was unfamiliar with, and that’s a good thing. Being open to new music and new artists is great, especially as we are in the doldrums of January, where sameness is cold comfort.

Brockville-native Amanda Keeley opened the show. Taking her cues from R&B and blues, her songs are reflective — mostly about her own life and experiences. Keeley is an artist to watch out for. Her debut album, which she is working with noted folk singer-songwriter and producer Jim Bryson on, will drop later this year. Keeley’s vocal range is outstanding and she isn’t afraid of taking risks with songs. Case in point, her second song of the set was written less than a week before her performance, but it sounded like a song that has been in her repertoire for years.

Ottawa-artist mars aspen was the second performer that evening and they could have headlined their own show. aspen’s three-song set featured powerful songwriting and a strong vocal performance — reminiscent of Jewel or Suzanne Vega. Their final song of the set, Baby Teeth, recalled growing up queer in a “very straight town.” aspen’s performance pushed boundaries in a positive way.

All the way from Muskoka, the duo Todd and Robyn were the furthest travelled for the Saturday night performance. Both artists were warm and funny, a great complement to their musical performance. Their songs Places and Hollow Ground were both highlights for their lyrics and uncomplicated instrumentation. The couple’s harmonies reminded me of early performances by The Civil Wars.

Montréal singer-songwriter Ceeko is already known in the area, having performed in Morrisburg twice in 2025. Ceeko wove a story through his first two songs in his set, and he closed it out with a cover of Radiohead’s Creep. I would have liked to have heard a third original song instead of a cover, but his guitar work for a technically challenging song like Creep was excellent — filling the room.

Another Ottawa artist, Kaiday, made her debut on the SLAS stage, and it was a performance not to be missed. The Francophone artist performed songs in both French and English with a soulful voice similar to Phoebe Bridgers. Singing and original compositions were not the only highlights of her set. Her guitar playing was the perfect complement to her vocal performance.

The final set of the show was Cornwall bluesman Jamie Heath. The experienced blues guitarist had the audience toe tapping as he played throughout his lively set. The first two songs focused on observations from having lived in Toronto, and life in general. His 30-plus year career as a musician showed through to the audience. Heath’s closing number, a cover of Bo Diddley’s Hey Bo Diddley, got the audience singing along, proving that the blues are for everyone.

The Acoustic Stage members behind the selection of the artists for this year’s performance are commended for having such a well-rounded and enjoyable show.

The only real critique that this reviewer can offer is that three songs for each act was not enough. Most of the performances left me wanting another song or two at a minimum.

Hopefully, we will see these artists back in Morrisburg soon enough for a longer performance.

