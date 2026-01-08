Morrisburg Jr. Lions winless in 2026

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. Lions opened the new year with a pair of losses over the weekend.

On January 3, the team travelled to Prescott to take on the South Grenville Rangers and were shut out 9-0. Returning to Morrisburg for a rare Sunday home game, the Lions took on the Metcalfe Jets.

The Lions led the Jets 2-1 after the opening period. Kyle Fitzmoris and Eliott Chisholm scored for the Lions.

Metcalfe surged ahead in the second period with a pair of goals two minutes apart, then went on to score three goals in the third period for the win.

The Lions play two-and-a-half games on the weekend. They host the Cumberland Castors January 10 to first complete a game that was stopped due to an injury early in the season. Ice time scheduling was unavailable in Ottawa, so the balance of that game will be played in Morrisburg. At the time of the stoppage, the teams were tied 1-1.

Following that half-game, the teams will meet again for a full game. The Lions travel to St. Isidore to face the Eagles on January 10.