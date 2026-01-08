Intimate Acoustics showcases six artists on January 10

MORRISBURG – The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage’s next concert in its 2025-26 season is its annual Intimate Acoustics show. This year’s line-up showcases six performers on the stage at the Upper Canada Playhouse January 10.

Returning to the SLAS this year is Cornwall-based self-described blues-man Jamie Heath. Heath played at the SLAS in its former location and said he is looking forward to being at the Playhouse stage.

“The way it’s laid out and how the audience is so close, and how every seat in the theatre is intimate to the stage, I’m looking forward to the feel and awesome sound of the room,” he said.

Heath has been a professional musician for 30 years, and recorded six albums.

“No matter the type of music I play, blues always comes out,” he said. Influenced by his environment, and blues influences such as Freddie King and Hubert Sumlin (among others), he hopes that the audience will see in his performance Saturday that the blues is a vast genre.

“It’s so diverse and freeing. I’ve always felt that if you can stomp your feet, clap your hands, or make any kind of rhythmic vibrations, you can play blues. Blues is awesome!”

Brockville-based indie-folk artist Amanda Keeley is playing at the Acoustic Stage for the first time.

“I’ve heard many incredible things about the Acoustic Stage, one being how amazing the space is for live performance,” Keeley told The Leader. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to share my original music, and feel so honoured to be playing such a prestigious stage alongside so many other celebrated artists.”

Keeley’s soulful indie-folk sound has many influences including City and Colour, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, but she also said she grew up in a “musically-eclectic family.”

“I was exposed to a wide variety of musical genres,” she explained.

Following her singles White Light and Better Days, Keeley is working on her debut album to be released later this year.

Montréal singer-songwriter CEEKO is looking forward to connecting with the audience during his performance Saturday.

“The Acoustic Sage is the kind of space where songs can breathe,” he said. “January also feels like a reflective time of year, so performing stripped-down, heartfelt songs in that setting feels like a perfect match.”

Drawing his influences from folk, pop, rock, and traditional singer-songwriters, CEEKO focuses on strong storytelling.

“A lot of my writing is also influenced by everyday life, relationships, and moments people can easily see themselves in.”

This is his first appearance on the stage in Morrisburg. CEEKO has previously appeared on The Voice (La Voix) and spent time on the West Coast before returning to Montréal.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, he said he hoped the audience leaves feeling something. “Whether it’s comfort, joy, sadness, or a sense of connection: if even one song resonates with someone or feels like it was written for them, then I’ve done my job.”

Ottawa-based bilingual singer-songwriter Kaiday is 21, the youngest of the performers at this year’s Intimate Acoustics show, and she is excited to discover a new audience.

“Being based in Ottawa, I mainly do local shows and sometimes on the Quebec side, but I have never adventured to new audiences in Ontario.

Drawing influences from artists such as Emma Peters, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Charlotte Cardin, Kaiday says her songs are a collection of heartbreaks, growing pains, and sometimes inspired by the stories of people around her. Her debut EP So What If I Am is due to be released later in 2026 and blends pop, folk, and R&B.

Focusing on her performance Saturday, Kaiday says the audience is in store for an authentic performance.

“I hope the audience and enjoy a little glimpse into my world, and take a break from whatever might be going on in theirs,” she said. “I pride myself in staying authentic as I can on stage and making connections with the audience wherever I perform.”

Another Ottawa artist appearing Saturday is mars aspen. A indie-folk singer-songwriter, they are described as being about to “dig into the hardest parts of intimacy and connection, weaving vulnerable accounts of identity into lush indie-folk.” Their most recent single, spilled milk was released in November 2025 and more releases are planned in 2026.

Travelling the furthest to the Acoustic Stage is the husband and wife duo Todd and Robyn.

Hailing from the Muskokas, this is the first time the duo will perform here, and they are looking forward to sharing their songs and stories with a new audience.

Blending folk and Americana, the pair draws their influences from everyday life.

“‘Simple songs for simple life’ became our motto because we’re the kind of people who notice and appreciate the little things,” said Robyn. “The universe is constantly giving us little lessons and breadcrumbs if we’re paying attention. Once you are, it’s hard not to write a song about it.”

The couple’s debut EP Off the Floor is available on most streaming platforms now, and in 2025 they were selected as one of nine (from 200 applicants) for the Mariposa Showcase in Orillia.

On their show in Morrisburg, the couple said that they hoped the audience will be able to see and feel their energy and connection as a husband and wife duo.

SLAS Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth describes the Intimate Acoustics show as having an “eclectic variety of styles” which make it some of the audience’s favourite shows each season.

The Intimate Acoustics show is scheduled to begin on January 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available for $15 in advance via the SLAS website, or for $20 at the door.