This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 7, 2026

January 7, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Weather delays Seaway closing;
  • Provincial grant for fire services;
  • SD&G OPP Festive RIDE campaign charges 11;
  • Cornwall shooting deaths intimate partner violence;
  • WDMH Foundation hosting free family skate in Morrisburg;
  • Editorial: An update on what happened in 2025;
  • The Year in Review – 2025;
  • Top morrisburgleader.ca online news stories of 2025;
  • Jr. Lions winless in 2026;
  • Intimate Acoustics showcases six artists on January 10;
  • All that plus we have columns, and your letters to the editor.

Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.

