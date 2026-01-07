This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 7, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Weather delays Seaway closing;
- Provincial grant for fire services;
- SD&G OPP Festive RIDE campaign charges 11;
- Cornwall shooting deaths intimate partner violence;
- WDMH Foundation hosting free family skate in Morrisburg;
- Editorial: An update on what happened in 2025;
- The Year in Review – 2025;
- Top morrisburgleader.ca online news stories of 2025;
- Jr. Lions winless in 2026;
- Intimate Acoustics showcases six artists on January 10;
- All that plus we have columns, and your letters to the editor.
Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
