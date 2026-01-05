Obituary – Floyd Elliott

With sadness, we announce that Floyd Winston Elliott of Morrisburg, Ontario, died peacefully at Cornwall Community Hospital on January 2, with his devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia (Pat) Elliott, by his side. With gratitude, we also recognize that Floyd lived 84 full years and, in his own words, had a “really good life.”

In addition to his wife, Pat, Floyd is lovingly remembered by his children, JayR (Tracy Barkley) and Trisha; by Trisha’s biological brother Lorne Neville, who regarded Floyd as an honorary father; and by his three grandchildren, JayLyn Elliott, Aidan and Isaac Elliott-Perreault. He is also survived by his sister Marion Elliott of Toronto; his sisters-in-law, Audrey Elliott of Pembroke, and Joan (Jim) Grant and Donna (Norman) Walker of Cardinal. He was predeceased by his parents Florence and Leslie Elliott and by his brother Ron. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Raised in Prescott, Ontario, where his father owned the local grocery store, Floyd spent his career working at Canada Starch (Casco/Ingredion).

Known for his boundless energy and love of people, Floyd had an unmistakable enthusiasm for life and for having fun. His mischievous sense of humour and ability to look on the sunnier side of life were matched only by his absolute dedication to family.

Floyd is lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched simply by being Floyd.

A visitation will be held from 11- 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Church in Cardinal on Tuesday, January 6th followed by a celebration of Floyd’s life at 1p.m., where stories, laughter, and memories will be shared. Donations to St. John’s United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.