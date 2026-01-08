Letters to the Editor – January 7, 2026

We can do better than outdated practices

Early January is when many families take down their holiday decorations and dispose of their Christmas trees. What is often overlooked, however, is that Christmas trees can continue to provide real environmental benefits long after the holiday season ends.

Trees store significant amounts of carbon and nutrients, including nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Even after they are cut, they can still give back to the environment and support wildlife. For this reason, I was disappointed to read that both Iroquois and Morrisburg are hosting community Christmas tree bonfires this year. While these events may be enjoyable, burning Christmas trees is an outdated and environmentally careless way to end the holiday season.

We can do better. Each pine tree burned releases approximately four kilograms of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. In contrast, trees that are mulched and used in gardens help nourish soil and support the growth of natural carbon sinks. Other sustainable options exist as well: trees can be placed in backyards to create habitats for birds, insects, and small mammals, boosting local biodiversity. For the creatively inclined, old trees can even be repurposed into birdhouses or garden structures.

Additionally, local farms offer Christmas tree recycling programs, where trees are reused to benefit soil and to feed livestock such as cattle, goats, and pigs.

If you still have a Christmas tree to dispose of this year, please consider doing so sustainably. Trees are guardians of our planet. Placing them in landfills or burning them is a waste of their potential for improving our environment. Give your tree back to the Earth – it still has much good to do.

Maeve Windle

Doses of school board realities

In these times, when our current Minister of Education is spending a great deal of time and effort to bad-mouth local school boards (and way more often than not undeservedly so), Phillip Blancher’s two articles on the Upper Canada District School Board in the December 17 issue (“Local schools benefit from UCDSB spending” and “trustees recognize life of former colleague”) stand out as fist rate doses of reality.

The relatively modest amounts of spending from the UCDSB dedicated toward music and school libraries is well welcome, and will undoubtedly make positive contributions to the students at the various local schools. Music helps open students’ eyes to the cultural richness that surrounds them, and to the creative process. And, of course, any contribution to libraries aiming to enhance literacy skills is money very well spent.

Moreover, Blancher’s article on the late Bill McPherson demonstrates just how dedicated many trustees are. To serve for more than twenty years as a board member is a testament to Mr. McPherson’s commitment to our youth, and he is by no means an exception to the rule.

Thank you, Mr. Blancher, for writing about a group of people who have, of late, been the subject of vilification, primarily from people who should know better.

Yours sincerely,

Kerry Badgley