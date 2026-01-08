Editorial – An update on what happened in 2025

Now that 2025 has concluded, it is prudent to look at local issues raised in editorials published by The Leader to see where they stand at the start of 2026.

Three editorials in 2025 examined the beach-related issues in Iroquois and Morrisburg. South Dundas’s gems on the St. Lawrence River are not just appreciated by residents; visitors want to come to these municipally-owned assets. There are issues every year: garbage, parking, and crowd control. The editorials examined existing municipal solutions and issued a call to action on what kind of community we want to be. We have seen little tangible progress even though council has been clear that status quo is not an option. Council did allocate some funds for additional staffing but a project to address parking capacity issues is still in the design phase and it’s just five months until the next season.

Last spring, The Leader wrote about the safety issues in Iroquois concerning crosswalks on County Road 2. Mayor Jason Broad said in our reporting that a crosswalk would be functioning by the start of the school year in September. Only the crosswalk nearest to Ross Video is partly complete, but the high-risk intersection at County Road 2 and Elizabeth Drive near Seaway DHS has not been addressed.

One editorial asked if South Dundas is open for business. Council shelved plans to implement development charges — the right decision considering the opposition to it including from Ontario Premier Doug Ford — but what about attracting new investment? It has been more than a year since the dismissal of the Economic Development Officer. Only recently has the municipality said the role will be shared between the mayor, CAO, and a planner. Those are the people who would deal with businesses if they choose to open in South Dundas. One key role is missing: the marketer. Without a “Salesperson in Chief” knocking on doors to draw new business here, there is little for others to do.

A holdover from 2024 on which there has still been little action is South Dundas council holding public meetings about surplus land and areas of sensitive land-use. The ‘This Fall’ referenced was Fall 2024 and nothing has happened since. Given the need for continued affordable housing development, economic development, and concerns over certain properties — like the parking lot across from Seaway DHS, park land, and other properties — when will South Dundas meet with residents to discuss these properties and determine next steps?

Newspaper editorials present a stance on an issue or highlight problems that need addressing. Those editorials often reflect what we hear from our readers — what matters to them, their families, and their community. We look forward to continuing this in 2026. Thank you for continuing to read The Leader!