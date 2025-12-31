Obituary – Allan Beckstead

After struggling for the last few years with multiple health problems Al passed away peacefully at home in Oxford Station with his partner Marguerite Ault by his side on Saturday, December 27, 2025. He was 78.

In addition to Marguerite Al is leaving to mourn his passing his children Lloyd and Laurie, six grandchildren Ashley, Brandon, Cassandra, Justin, Kaitlyn, Kendra and three great-grandchildren Colton, Aleah and Joseph. He is also survived by two brothers Nathan Beckstead (Doris) of Oshawa and Lyle Beckstead of Brinston, his sister-in-law Millie Beckstead of Brinston and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Norma Beckstead (nee Bolton) and his brothers Ernie and Larry.

Al was born on a farm in Brinston and worked with cattle his entire life. He was not a big man but he was tough and determined. He spent many years as the farm manager at Eastern Breeders in Kemptville until he bought his own small farm in Oxford Station that he and Marguerite have worked together raising beef cattle for the past 21 years. He also ran his own cattle trading business for over 20 years known as 3-B Livestock buying and selling not just cattle, but also machinery and any other commodity he thought he could make a dollar on.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Al’s life will be held at the Drummond Building, 22 Ryan Street in Spencerville, on Saturday, January 10th from 1-4 p.m. Memories will be shared at 2 p.m. As per Al’s request there will be an open bar. Spring inurnment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.