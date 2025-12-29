Obituary – Kim McBain

May 29, 1964 - December 27, 2025

December 29, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, December 27, 2025, Kim McBain (nee Lanoue) of Morrisburg, age 61.  Loving wife of Jim McBain.  Loving mother of Paige Craig (Josh) of Ingleside.  Loving grandma of Elijah.  Loving stepdaughter of Glenn Beckstead of Morrisburg.  She was predeceased by her mother Patricia Hall-Beckstead. She will be fondly remembered by her cousins and her fellow Canada Customs Officers.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, January 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Riverside Heights.  Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

