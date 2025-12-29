Obituary – Charles Arthur Baker

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Friday, December 26, 2025. Art Baker of Brinston at the age of 77. Dearly beloved husband of Linda Baker (nee Fossitt). Loving father of Tracey (Roger) Sexton, Nicole Daw and James Baker. Beloved grandfather of Brooke (Tyler), Courtney, Payton (Chad), Bailey (Cole), Cali, Caite,Carsen and 4 great grandchildren Kendra, Landon, Hudson, and Colson. Dear brother of Tony, Mark, Carland. Predeceased by his parents George and Helen Baker, his brothers Bob, Burt, and his sisters Sue, Linda and Debbie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Art’s request there will be no visitation, a graveside service will be held in the spring at the Hanesville Cemetery. Donations to the Diabetes Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.