Obituary – Wanda Dewe

October 12, 1968 - December 25, 2025

December 29, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Wanda Dewe of Froatburn, age 57.  Loving wife of Gary MacDonald for 42 years.  Loving mother of Jessica Testerink (John) of Iroquois and Cody MacDonald (Michelle Merkley) of Morrisburg.  Beloved daughter of Judy Lewis (Raymond) of Froatburn and the late Dennis Dewe.  Dear sister of Todd Dewe (Willow) of Riverside Heights.  Wanda will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lily, Reid, Blake, Addie and Carter.  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.  Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.