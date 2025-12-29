Obituary – Wanda Dewe

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Wanda Dewe of Froatburn, age 57. Loving wife of Gary MacDonald for 42 years. Loving mother of Jessica Testerink (John) of Iroquois and Cody MacDonald (Michelle Merkley) of Morrisburg. Beloved daughter of Judy Lewis (Raymond) of Froatburn and the late Dennis Dewe. Dear sister of Todd Dewe (Willow) of Riverside Heights. Wanda will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lily, Reid, Blake, Addie and Carter. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.