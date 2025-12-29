Obituary – Shawn Gladwish

January 25, 1963 - December 25, 2025

December 29, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Shawn Gladwish of Morrisburg, age 62. Beloved son of Joanne Gladwish of Fredericton, New Brunswick.  Dear brother of Shelley McIntyre of Morrisburg.  Dear uncle of Meagan McIntyre (Jesse Wolfe) of Morrisburg and Justin Lewis of Morrisburg.  Great-uncle of Addison and Colton. Dear friend of Jeff Gifford of Morrisburg.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service.  Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.