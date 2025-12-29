Obituary – Shawn Gladwish

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Shawn Gladwish of Morrisburg, age 62. Beloved son of Joanne Gladwish of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Dear brother of Shelley McIntyre of Morrisburg. Dear uncle of Meagan McIntyre (Jesse Wolfe) of Morrisburg and Justin Lewis of Morrisburg. Great-uncle of Addison and Colton. Dear friend of Jeff Gifford of Morrisburg.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home.