Obituary – Margaret “Margie” Felker

May 6, 1935 - December 23, 2025

December 29, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Garden Villa in Chesterville on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Margie Felker (nee Sanderson), formerly of Ompah and Morrisburg, age 90.  Loving wife of Ken Felker for almost 73 years.  Loving mother of Sherry Winn (Tom) of Ocala, Fla., Mike Felker (Connie) of Iroquois, Rhonda Winter (Eric) of Mountain and Colleen Smith (Jason) of Morrisburg.  Dear mother-in-law of Wil Steacy of Brockville.  Margie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kelly (Todd), Joel (Georgina), Shay, Angie (Derek), Holly (Nate), Kurtis (Sara), Nolan, Carly (Jacob), Marcy and her great-grandchildren John, Matt, Wyatt, Misha, Crimson, Jemma, Owen, Ava and Nevin.  She was predeceased by her parents Vance and Lola Sanderson (nee Willis), her daughter Valerie Felker, her granddaughter Erin, her great-granddaughter Maxine and her sister Betty Dewbury. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Norma Ruhl of Hanover and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Margie’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Wednesday, December 31st from 1-4 p.m.  Memories will be shared at 2 p.m.  Donations to the Parkinson’s Society or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

