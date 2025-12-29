Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge in Cornwall on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Alex Hart of Morrisburg, age 69. Loving husband of Karon Hart (nee Pilon) for 30 years. Loving father of Chloe Hart. Dear brother of Dalton Hart (Betty) of Morrisburg, Carol Hart of Morrisburg, Nancy Bilmer (late Danny) of Morrisburg, Neil Hart (Pat) of Ingleside, Perry Hart (Celine) of Morrisburg and Heather Bazinet of Cornwall. He was predeceased by his parents Denzil and Chloe Hart (ne Gallinger). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Alex’ life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Friday, January 9th from 6-9 p.m. Memories will be shared at 7 p.m. Donations to the 4H Club of Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.