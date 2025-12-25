South Dundas Christmas Exchange addresses community needs

MORRISBURG – Thanks to a community effort organized by the South Dundas Christmas Exchange, 528 South Dundas residents will have a happier Christmas.

“We had another hugely successful campaign thanks to the support and generosity of the South Dundas community,” said Bonnie McNairn, chair of the South Dundas Christmas Exchange. “Every year the response from the community is overwhelming.”

Statistically, the SDCE helped about the same number of people and families as in 2024. This year, a total of 528 people received food through the campaign, up one person from 2024. That amounts to 4.8 per cent of the population of the Municipality of South Dundas. A total of 132 family food boxes were delivered last week, down one from last year. Forty individuals in 2025 received individual food boxes through the group via Community Food Share, up three from 2024.

The number of children assisted by the Angel Tree gifts increased by seven to 150. In addition to gifts, children received new pjs, socks, and colouring or reading books. This year, 52 seniors received gift bags as well.

McNairn said this year, like recent years, was difficult. “It was a challenging year with the cost of food, but we managed once again to get it done without affecting the quantity nor quality of food.”

Volunteers arrived December 16 to the Morrisburg Legion to assist packing boxes, organizing toys and making all the preparations for the season. Pick up for the various clients was last Wednesday.

This is the 37th season for the South Dundas Christmas Exchange, which first began as an effort to coordinate local help back in 1988.

“On behalf of all our clients, I want to thank the community, individuals, local Legions and Lions Clubs, churches, schools and businesses for their support,” McNairn concluded.