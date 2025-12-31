This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 31, 2025

Happy New Year! Here are this week’s headlines from The Leader:
- Winter storms slam region;
- Broad reflections from the mayor;
- Seaway season ends January 5;
- First season ends early for new Marine Search and Rescue Unit;
- Spencerville eyes Kraft Hockeyville prize;
- EOHU warns of rising flu and RSV cases;
- Editorial – What we hope will happen in 2026;
- Two bonfires is better than one to end holiday season;
- Chess Road speed limit reduced;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now.
