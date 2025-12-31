This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 31, 2025

Happy New Year! Here are this week’s headlines from The Leader:

Winter storms slam region;

Broad reflections from the mayor;

Seaway season ends January 5;

First season ends early for new Marine Search and Rescue Unit;

Spencerville eyes Kraft Hockeyville prize;

EOHU warns of rising flu and RSV cases;

Editorial – What we hope will happen in 2026;

Two bonfires is better than one to end holiday season;

Chess Road speed limit reduced;

These stories and more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each Thursday morning.