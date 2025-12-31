This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 Editor News

Happy New Year! Here are this week’s headlines from The Leader:

  • Winter storms slam region;
  • Broad reflections from the mayor;
  • Seaway season ends January 5;
  • First season ends early for new Marine Search and Rescue Unit;
  • Spencerville eyes Kraft Hockeyville prize;
  • EOHU warns of rising flu and RSV cases;
  • Editorial – What we hope will happen in 2026;
  • Two bonfires is better than one to end holiday season;
  • Chess Road speed limit reduced;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each Thursday morning.

