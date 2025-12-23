South Stormont passes Grinch Deterrence Bylaw

LONG SAULT – Protecting all the Whos living in Whoville and everyone across South Stormont, municipal council has passed a bylaw to deter the Grinch this Christmas.

The bylaw closed out the December 17 council meeting, and looks to address certain “Grinch-like behaviours” that could “diminish holiday cheer.”

Director of Corporate Services/Clerk Loriann Harbers told council this was a fun bylaw to remind everyone of what values that make the community special.

“South Stormont is known for its holiday cheer thanks to its incredible volunteers and local businesses, our annual Santa Claus Parade continues to grow in size and popularity, reflecting the community’s commitment to festive celebration,” Harbers said. “Our community also shines brightly with stunning light displays at the Lost Villages Museum and memorial square, all made possible again by dedicated volunteers.”

She also highlighted volunteer efforts for kid-friendly events in the community.

“This bylaw is introduced this evening to ensure that this positive, festive atmosphere continues for years to come,” Harbers continued.

The bylaw prohibits tampering with decorations, stealing gifts, and “generally just being a Grinch.”

Penalties under the bylaw include having to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, completed 10 hours of holiday-themed community service, and make Christmas cookies for the Municipal Law Enforcement team. Repeat offenders may wear a Santa suit and hand out candy canes.

The township’s “Holiday Cheer Task Force” of Kieran McCourt and Gerry Holiday are tasked with overseeing compliance.

Councillor Cindy Woods said the bylaw was a great idea but admitted she may be a Grinch sometimes.

“Snow is really not my favourite thing, so I may be guilty of saying ‘Bah Humbug’ a couple times.”

Speaking to the bylaw, Woods said it was a great initiative and thought it would be a good staff award leading up to Christmas next year to have a “Least Grinchy Person Award.”

Mayor Bryan McGillis quipped that he may not win the Grinch award, “but maybe the Grouch award.”

Council voted unanimously to adopt the mock bylaw, while also issuing Christmas Greetings to the community.