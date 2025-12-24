This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 24, 2025

December 24, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines include:

  • Joy unto you;
  • Christmas Exchange addresses community needs;
  • South Stormont passes Grinch Deterrence Bylaw;
  • Evolution of South Dundas Ec. Dev. role;
  • South Stormont approves budget with 5.69 per cent increase;
  • Help wanted: New CAO needed for SDG;
  • Counties contribute funds towards last fall’s forest fire effort;
  • Canada Post and Union reach agreement;
  • Wanderings – The stories are one of the best parts of the season;
  • Jr. Lions end 2025 with a pair of losses;
  • South Dundas United’s Futsal season begins;
  • These stories and more.

Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores this morning. Select stories will be published online this week, beginning Thursday morning (December 25).

Merry Christmas everyone, and thank you for reading The Leader.

