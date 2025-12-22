Obituary – Reginald Harper

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Reg Harper of Morrisburg, age 61. Loving husband of Ken Gray. Dear brother of Marilon Denault of Morrisburg, Donna Hodgson of Morrisburg, Bert Harper of Morrisburg and Brent Harper of Morrisburg. Dear brother-in-law of Sheryl Harper of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Pauline Harper (nee Wylie) and his brother Rodger Harper. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.