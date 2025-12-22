Passed away peacefully at the Osgoode Care Centre on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Zonia Garlough (nee Nowickyj) of Williamsburg, age 73. Loving wife of Hugh Garlough for over 50 years. Loving mother of Tim Garlough (Carolyn) of Paiges Corners, Chris Garlough of Newburgh and Stefanie Garlough (Stephanie) of Navan. Loving grandmother of Grayden and Chloe. Survived by her brothers Mike Nowickyj (Gail) of Cornwall and Walter Nowickyj (Jocelyn) of Cornwall. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Sabine Nowickyj (ne Nocone). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Zonia’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Saturday, December 20th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.