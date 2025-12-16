Obituary – Margaret Lortie

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 15, 2025, Margaret Lortie (nee Prunner) of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving wife of Robert Lortie for 64 years. Loving mother of Anne Francis (Doug) of Iroquois, Michael Lortie (Aileen) of Amherstview, Allen Lortie of Edmonton and Judy Lortie (Mike Deschamps) of Mariatown. Dear sister of Mary Aird (late Colin) of Ottawa. Dear sister-in-law of Hazel Prunner of Long Sault. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Chris Miller, Michael Miller (Joannie Jean), Zachery Deschamps (Nicole), Teagan Comstock (Matt), Megan Deschamps (Kevin Lewer), Cortnie Barr (Brad), Katelyn Deschamps and her great-grandchildren Gabriel, Xavier, Thane, Theodore, Lincoln, Seeley, Charlotte, Wesley, Sullivan, Madeline, Ellis, Brooklyn, Clementine, Reese, Benjamin, Kelton, Raya, Violet, Rosalyn. She was predeceased by her parents Garnet and Nora Prunner (nee Leonard), her brothers Donald (Audrey) and Kenneth Prunner and her great-granddaughter Adalynn. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Thursday, December 18th from 1-3 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.