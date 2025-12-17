$3.9M stops trail closures

TORONTO – Last week the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs got what they needed from the Ontario Government.

MPP Graydon Smith announced that the province will provide $3.9 million in one-time funding to restore the 4,500 km of trails that were at risk of closing this year.

The OFSC and local clubs lobbied the province for changes in funding because without that they would lose about 4,500 km of the 31,000 km trail network province-wide including all connections to Iroquois and Cornwall locally.

With this increase, the total contribution from the province is $4.9 million, including the new money and a million in infrastructure funding already allocated.

“Looking beyond this season, the investment represents the first step in plans that will ensure the long-term sustainability of a trail network this size in Ontario,” said Smith.

Since the December 4 announcement snowmobile club volunteers have been busy with trail preparations, signage and securing land use permissions.

Snowmobiling in Ontario relies on local clubs and their volunteers, landowners and permit revenue.