Ringing in the New Year with higher water/sewer fees in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS – With the new year will come new, higher water and sewer rates for South Dundas residents connected to the municipal systems.

During South Dundas budget deliberations last Friday South Dundas council was presented with the new proposed rates, to which they agreed.

For 2026 water rates, including both the monthly flat rate and the consumption rates will increase by four per cent.

While the rate increases are minimal, new connection fees will see a significant jump of about 23 per cent. The connection fee, this year and since 2019 has been $5,000, but in 2026 it will jump to $6,150.

Sewer connections will mirror that rate increase, with a new connection charge in 2026 of $6,150.

Connections in Dutch Meadows are $7,500.

Like water, sewer flat and consumption rates will increase four per cent.

New connections to the Williamsburg wastewater system will also increase by about 23 per cent, increasing this year’s connection fee, which has remained unchanged since 2019, to $3,075. The annual flat rate will increase by about two per cent.

The connection fee increases basically amount to the municipality catching up on yearly consumer price index increases not taken into account through the years of stagnant fees.

South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer Ben de Haan said that once these new rates are in place the next step is for the municipality to complete a rate study.

“The timing is right,” said de Haan, explaining that as they prepare to connect and supply water to the St. Lawrence Parks Commission they need to determine appropriate rates.