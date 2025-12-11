Budget talks result in 3.67 per cent proposed increase in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS – “It’s always tough to ask for more money,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad at the conclusion of December 5 budget deliberations, but asking for more money is what South Dundas will do with its 2026 tax rates.

While the budget will not be finalized until January, recent deliberations suggest that South Dundas residents can expect to see their residential property tax bills increase by 3.67 per cent.

Broad said that for that increase, council’s aim throughout the budget process was to deliver an increased level of service.

He pointed out that last summer people could see all the construction taking place in Iroquois and through the 2026 budget decisions people can expect to see a summer of construction in Morrisburg with plaza improvements, the arena entrance project and paving of several town streets.

On top of that council approved within the budget the Matilda Hall roof replacement and more lifeguarding and bylaw staff to improve the experience at local beaches.

“I think South Dundas has done not only good this year, I think we’ve done really good over the last four years,” said South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.