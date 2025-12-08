Obituary – Roy Lapierre

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, December 8, 2025, Roy Lapierre of Morrisburg, age 79. Loving husband of Fran Lapierre (nee Lannin) for almost 56 years. Loving father of Kim Lapierre (Bryan Heuf) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Joyce Mattice (late Arnold) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Allan and Irene Lapierre (nee Mullen), his brother George Lapierre and several stepbrothers and stepsisters. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.