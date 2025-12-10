This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 10, 2025

Editor’s Note – There are only 15 days until Christmas! Better start shopping!
This week's headlines in The Leader include:
- Ringing in the New Year with higher water/sewer fees in South Dundas;
- South Dundas budget talks result in 3.67 per cent proposed increase;
- SDG Counties budget lands at a 4.48 per cent tax increase;
- Legion Ladies Auxiliary gives over $39,000 to local causes;
- Alight at Night shines in 25th season;
- Dundas Manor Campaign Surpasses $15 Million Milestone;
- Editorial – Housing funds could be a good idea here;
- Lengthy Morrisburg Santa Parade spreads much joy;
- A Christmas Carol is a must-see at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
These stories and much more.
