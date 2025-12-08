Obituary – Patricia Rae

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Patricia Rae (nee Bradley) of Morrisburg, age 77. Loving mother of Bradley Rae (Kim) of Cornwall, David Rae (Kayla) of Morrisburg and Brian Rae (Tabitha) of Orleans. Patricia will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Thomas, Kaitlyn, Carly, Carson, Randy, Savannah and her great-granddaughter Evealynne. She was predeceased by her paretns Thomas and Eva Bradley (nee Dobbs) and her sister Joyce Bradley. She is also survived by nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.