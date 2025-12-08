Obituary – Adriaan Vandemheen

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Adriaan Vandemheen of Dixons Corners, age 75. Loving husband of Wilda Vandemheen (nee Murphy). Dear stepfather of Dennis Wylie (Marilyn McConnell) of Morrisburg. Opa will be fondly remembered by his grandson Brad Wylie (Sarah), Melissa and his great-grandchildren Nicole, Colton, Sophie, Camilla and Liam. Dear brother of Alice Luimes (late Albert) of Canterbury, N.B. Dear brother-in-law of Phyllis Vandemheen of South Mountain, Carol Vandemheen of Morrisburg, Wanda Vandemheen of South Mountain and Ann Vandemheen of Osgoode. He was predeceased by his parents Lubbert and Grietje Vandemheen (nee Termaat), his sisters Alberta Noort, Eibertje Leeman, Grace Cooper, Ali VanBeilen, Woutje Slater and his brothers Rene, Bill, Jake, Lubbert and Mac Vandemheen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Tuesday, December 9th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 10th at 2 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.