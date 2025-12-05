Morrisburg Santa Parade Saturday

MORRISBURG – This Saturday (December 6) is the biggest, most important day of the season here in Morrisburg because that’s the day that Santa will be in town for the annual Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade.

The village will be bustling Saturday morning while participants make their way to the staging areas and spectators scope out their favourite vantage point for the 31st annual event.

The Morrisburg Santa Parade route goes south on St. Lawrence Street, then west on Augusta Street to First Street, and then east on First Street to Ottawa Street. It continues along Ottawa Street to Maud Street, then Sir James Morris Drive, and takes a right on Fifth Street to Dairy Road, travels through the shopping center to the fire station where Santa will be ready for visits and refreshments available.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp, and is a great day to share in the holiday cheer.