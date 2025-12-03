This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 3, 2025

December 3, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Morrisburg soy project receives $1.5 million provincial grant;
  • Development charges stopped short by council;
  • Morrisburg Santa Parade Saturday;
  • Planning for future roadwork across South Dundas;
  • Iroquois Legion gives $26,500 to area charities;
  • Editorial – Do not drive around closure barriers;
  • Iroquois-Matilda Lions help out Friends of GTR 1008;
  • Charity Hockey Classic raises over $7,000 for local groups;
  • These stories and more…

